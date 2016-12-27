Suspect wounded after exchanging gunfire with police

A person accused of firing at police and leading them on a high-speed chase was wounded by law enforcement officials near Big Spring High School Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, first exchanged gunfire with police in the 800 block of Gregg Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect then led law enforcement personnel on a chase that ended at the intersection of 10th and Owens streets.

"Pursuit initiated which wound up over here at 8th and Owens where he got out of his vehicle again and fired several rounds at our officers," said Big Spring Police Department Administrative Lt. Brian Gordon. "We returned fire."

The gunman was then wounded by police.

The suspect's condition was unknown as of this afternoon. The suspect was initially transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center, but Gordon said the man was expected to be transported by helicopter to another area hospital sometime today.

For more of this story, read Wednesday's edition of the Herald.