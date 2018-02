12-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu performed at the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club’s noon meeting Friday. Zhu, a Juilliard student and prodigy in both piano and chess, played her own composition, entitled “Ballade No. 1.” Zhu and the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra will perform Frédéric Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” Saturday during the BSSO’s Winter Wonderland Concert at the Municipal Auditorium.