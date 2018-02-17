Sandra Sewell, left, winner of Porter's and Hotel Settles’ Sweetheart Giveaway, poses with her prizes and a Porter’s employee. In the drawing held on Valentine’s Day, Sandra won a one-night stay at the Hotel Settles, a dozen roses, chocolate dipped strawberries, chocolates a teddy bear, and a bottle of wine. Porter's thanks all of their customers who entered, and a gives a big "Thank you" to Hotel Settles for partnering to help give the people of Big Spring a fun Valentine's giveaway.