Symphony to bring Winter Wonderland concert

“Music is a higher revelation than philosophy,” are words said by Ludwig van Beethoven himself, and for those in accordance with Beethoven, seeing the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra in their 36th season of performing arts for the community at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium is nonnegotiable.

The 2017-2018 season called “Let it B,” is a year filled with pieces by Beethoven, ending with pieces by The Beatles.

There have already been two different concerts that have been performed this season, and the Big Spring Symphony is gearing up to get ready for their third concert titled "Winder Wonderland Concert", which will be held on Feb. 10 at the Municipal Auditorium located at 310 E. Third St, Big Spring, at 7:30 p.m.

“This is going to be a great concert. said Dr. Keith Graumann, Big Spring Symphony music director and conductor. “You're definitely not going to want to miss it.”

