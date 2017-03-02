Tax filing continues

Only five sessions are left for for the AARP Tax Assistance program where area residents can receive free help to file their 2017 income taxes.

The program is made up of volunteers who meet from 8 a.m. to noon Monday at the Dora Robert Civic Center located in the Comanche Trail Park to assist residents with their income tax forms.

According to Ray Alexander, who over sees the program, as the deadline for taxes nears — this year’s federal cutoff date is Tuesday, April 18 — business usually begins to pick up speed, so he encourages everyone to come in as early as possible.

Volunteers will hold sessions every Monday until April 3.