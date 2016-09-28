Teams host fundraisers to benefit diabetes walk

When a Stanton High School athlete learned he had Type 1 diabetes, he didn’t let the diagnosis prevent him from playing baseball.

Thomas Zarate, 16, said he checks his blood sugar when he’s playing sports and changes his intake accordingly.

“It doesn’t bother me,” he said. “I have to check before, after and during the game. And I have to eat and drink during the game.”

After Thomas was diagnosed two years ago, his mom Jennifer Zarate wanted to help others with diabetes. This year, Jennifer is expecting more than 50 people to join her son’s team for the Step Out Walk to benefit the American Diabetes Association.

“It means more advancements in technology for managing the disease,” Jennifer said. “We’re looking to support that any way we can.”

The Step Out Walk is 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Mission Fitness in Odessa. In previous years, the American Diabetes Association held separate walks in Midland and Odessa. But the 2016 walk combines the two.

Mission Fitness, a part of Medical Center Health System, will host the walk, vendors and entertainment on its property. Elizabeth Moore, American Diabetes Association market manager for the Permian Basin, said the venue eases concerns about safety.

“It feels friendly to the walker,” Moore said. “There are no cars or anything.”

Moore said the Step Out Walk aims to raise money to find a cure for diabetes and inform people about managing the disease.

Ahead of the walk, some teams plan to raise funds through events or personalized webpages. Some local workplaces are hosting denim days, encouraging employees to bring donations for the American Diabetes Association in exchange for wearing jeans.

“Not everybody is able to write checks,” Moore said. “So it’s fun to get people together on a team to fundraise.”

To raise money for the Step Out Walk, Thomas’ team held its second annual Shoot 4A Cure fundraiser Saturday in Midland. The basketball tournament raised $1,200, and 30 percent of the proceeds will go to the American Diabetes Association.

Another 30 percent will benefit JDRF Diabetes Foundation, an organization that supports research for Type 1 diabetes. The remaining proceeds will go toward the organization Team Thomas, which Jennifer created to help athletes with diabetes.

“We’re trying to raise awareness of how serious it is and help others who are athletes,” Jennifer said.

For her son, Jennifer said adrenaline, stress and dehydration influence blood sugar levels during physical activity.

“He has to work really hard to stay active,” Jennifer said. “For a teen, he’s really good about it — he keeps it within the range. He’s not shy about it. He takes insulin right there on the field.”

Thomas isn’t alone in his efforts to manage diabetes. In 2015, the American Diabetes Association estimated 14 percent of Texans had diabetes. Moore said about 33,000 people in the Permian Basin have the disease.

“That means more than likely, everybody knows someone with diabetes,” Moore said.