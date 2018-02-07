Three file for Coahoma City Council race

With the filing deadline looming Feb. 16, three candidates have filed to run for the three at-large spots available on the Coahoma City Council.

Those who have filed include incumbents Cody Ditto and Sharon Dodson; as well as challenger T.J. Rueda.

“This is actually my second time,” Rueda said. “I did it last year.”

Rueda, a Coahoma native, said he graduated from Coahoma schools, and is married with three children. He is employed as a lead shipper at Sid Richardson, where he’s worked about nine years, he said.

Rueda said a deep connection to Coahoma is what prompted him to run.

“Just being born and raised in Coahoma, having lived most of my life in Coahoma, I just wanted to be part of making judgments and things like that for the city,” he said. “Just kind of taking part in the place we live in, just for them, for the city.”

