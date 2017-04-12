Tickets available now for HC production of “Chess”

Tickets for the Howard College production of “Chess” are now on sale.

“We’ve been in production since mid-March,” said Ethan Wills, Howard College assistant professor/director of choral studies. “I have been very happy with the turnout for auditions. We have members of the community, college students, and even some high school students involved. Midland native Carl Beery Moore is our director and has created a vibrant and professional atmosphere.”

Show dates for the musical will be held at 7:30 p.m., April 27-29. Tickets are $10 for standard seats and $5 for side seats. Tickets can be reserved by e-mailing Wills at ‪ewills@howardcollege.edu or calling 412-432-5103.