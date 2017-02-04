Time to file taxes

Volunteers with the AARP tax assistance program will be waiting at Dora Robert Civic Center come Monday morning to begin helping people file their taxes.

“We are ready to start at 8 a.m. Monday,” said Ray Alexander, who oversees the program.

Dora Roberts Community Center is located in the Comanche Trail Park. This is a service offered free to the community, but volunteers are not trained to assist with more complex tax issues such as rental property, debt forgiveness, and foreclosures.

Please bring all tax-related paper work, a copy of last year's filed income tax report, a photo ID and your Social Security card.

The deadline to submit the 2016 federal taxes is midnight, Tuesday, April 18.