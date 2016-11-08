Today's polling places
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
Howard County residents can vote at the following polling places during today’s general election:
• Precincts 11, 12, 12A, 13, 14, 16, 103, 104, 105 — Sacred Heart Charities Building, 601 N. Aylesford.
• Precincts 24, 25, 26, 205, 208 — Spring Creek Fellowship, 1801 E. FM 700.
• Precincts 32, 33, 34, 35, 304 — First Baptist Church, 705 W. FM 700.
• Precincts 42, 45, 46, 404, 405 — Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, 1001 Birdwell Lane.
• Precincts 408, 409 — Sand Springs Fire Station, 8209 North Service Road, Sand Springs.
• Precincts 207, 207C — Coahoma Community Center, 306 North Avenue, Coahoma.
Polls are open until 7 p.m.
To determine your voting precinct, check your voter registration card, or call the county elections office at 432-264-2273.
