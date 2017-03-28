A token of thanks

HERALD photo/Lyndel Moody

The Howard College board of trustees presented the Big Spring Area Community Foundation with a resolution of appreciation Monday for giving the college two grants. The first grant funded the renovation to a youth practice field located on the college campus. Trustees held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier in the day. The second was given to support the athletic program at the SouthWest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf (SWCID) to purchase new uniforms and equipment. Pictured are officials from Howard College, representatives from the Community Foundation board, and students from SWCID.