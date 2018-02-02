The Train Car hosts benefit this Saturday for local man in need of kidney

The normally light-hearted mood at Train Car Cigar Bar will be taking on a more serious tone this weekend. Big Spring resident Timothy Underwood was recently given the devastating news that his kidney was failing. Underwood was rushed to the hospital after his wife found him unresponsive in their home. On Nov. 18, 2016, his doctor told him he'd have to start dialysis treatments immediately.

“When we found out about Timothy's kidney, I was working as a traveling trauma nurse,” said Timothy's wife Angela Underwood. “After the shock wore off and we gathered our thoughts, we made a plan for how to handle this. I made the difficult decision to quit my job and stay home to take care of Timothy full-time because our insurance didn't cover home healthcare and it made more financial sense for me to do this.”

Angela went on to explain how her husband is never sick and has never needed any surgeries in his past. The Underwood family was completely caught off guard by the unfortunate news they'd been given, and decided to reach out for help instead of suffering in silence.

The Underwoods contacted former Big Spring resident and event promoter, Barney Dodd, for a little guidance on how to organize a fundraiser.

“I own a promotion company based out of Abilene called BAD Events and I do business regularly in Big Spring,” said Dodd. “I first met them at a local band competition I promoted at The Train Car Cigar Bar and I noticed they were at my event every night. I appreciated that they were there supporting this event so I was happy to offer support in return.”

For the full story, please see Friday's paper.