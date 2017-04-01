Trash Off coming up April 8

Don’t Mess With Texas and Keep Big Spring Beautiful have partnered up once again to help clean the city of some unsightly litter during the Texas Trash Off, taking place in the Heart of the City Park Saturday, April 8.

Each year, events like this are held in order to help encourage people to do their part and help Big Spring look its best. Willia Ledford, a member of Keep Big Spring Beautiful, stressed the importance of citizens in the community volunteering and helping with the clean up.

“We think its important to do this every year for people to take pride in their city and property,” said Ledford. “We want when people to come through to think this is a nice town.”

Volunteers can choose where they would like to pick up trash, so if you know of a spot that needs some attention, or simply wish to pick up around your neighborhood, all help is welcomed, said Ledford. Those interested in participating in the event, can stop by the Chamber of Commerce Friday, April 7 between 9 a.m and 2 p.m to pick up trash bags.

Dumpsters will be on site at the Heart of the City Park, located across from the Howard County Courthouse, on Saturday, April 8 from noon to 1 p.m for people to come out and dispose of the trash they collected. Although there will not be a unit for electronic waste, there will be dumpsters available for cardboard, trash, and even tire disposal.

Hotdogs and cookies will be available at the park for all participants when they drop off their trash. The whole community is encouraged to come out and help with the efforts.