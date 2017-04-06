Trash Off is Saturday

This weekend is the community’s opportunity to help clean up the city with Keep Big Spring Beautiful and the Don’t Mess With Texas Trash Off.

On Friday, volunteers will be able to go down to the Chamber of Commerce, 215 W. Third St., and pick up their trash bags from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Hoping to top last year’s numbers, Keep Big Spring Beautiful is looking for everyone to come out and participate to help make the city a cleaner place. Volunteers are able to choose where they would like to help pick up litter and trash.

Keep Big Spring Beautiful holds the Trash Off to help encourage people to take initiative to make the city of Big Spring a better and cleaner place. There will be dumpsters available to unload what they have collected on Saturday at the Heart of the City Park. Separate dumpsters will be on site for cardboard, trash, and even tire disposal.

There will also be hotdogs and cookies for all the volunteers to enjoy at the park, which is located next to the courthouse, from noon to 1 p.m.