Travel trailer destroyed by fire Saturday

A travel trailer was completely destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon in north Howard County leaving a family without a home.

According to Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan, the fire occurred on Avenue X off Gail Highway in north Howard County. The Volunteer Fire Department received the call about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Also responding was a unit for the Big Spring Fire Department.

“It was already engulfed in flames when on arrival,” Sullivan said. “It came in as a grass fire. There was lots of smoke.”

The fire is still under investigation, Sullivan said, but it also destroyed a late model pick up and a severely damaged a second vehicle.

