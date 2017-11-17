Trinity Baptist to host craft fair Saturday

Trinity Baptist Church is set to host its 2nd annual Fall Craft Fair this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m in the gymnasium. The fair will include baked goods, wood crafts, quilts, and more items for sale that have been provided by members of Trinity Baptist Church.

“We had a great turnout last year and expect it to be similar this year,” said member Donna Burcham. “Everyone is welcome and we'd like to invite the community to come join us.”

Kyla Willey is the main organizer of the event. For more info, contact the Trinity Baptist Church office at 432-267-6344.