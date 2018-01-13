Trout fishing in Big Spring: TP&W stocks Comanche Trail Lake with fish

The City of Big Spring partnered with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to stock Comanche Trail Lake with Rainbow Trout this past Friday. Over 4,000 catchable-size trout were released into the lake during this stocking and the one before it, on Dec 5, 2017. The goal of the TPWD’s rainbow trout stocking program is to provide a unique winter fishing opportunity, and give support to educational fishing programs. Since 1966 the TPWD has stocked more than 8.2 million rainbow trout into numerous locations around the state.