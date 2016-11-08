Trump takes North Carolina

Donald Trump has won battleground North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes.

The victory in Tuesday's elections brings the billionaire's electoral vote total to 216. Democrat Hillary Clinton has 197.

North Carolina was one of the hardest-fought contests of the election and is one of the map's newest swing states. It consistently went for Republicans until Barack Obama captured it in 2008. Republican Mitt Romney narrowly won the state in 2012.

At least 270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidency.