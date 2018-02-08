Two BSHS band students head to state

Two BSHS band members, Abbey Bryan and Casey Shubert, will be auditioning at the Texas All-State Music Ensemble in San Antonio at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Saturday Feb 17. All-State performances will be held as part of the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention from Feb 14-17 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Both students were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across Texas at District, Region, and Area levels.

“I'm really proud of these students anytime they make All-State. It puts them in the upper group of musicians in our state, especially at their level in high school, and these guys work hard, have good playing habits, and we're very proud of them,” said BSHS band director Rocky Harris.

