Two injured in Monahans train wreck

Two men are in the hospital following a two-train collision which occurred about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the railroad crossing at Eva and Sealy Avenue in Monahans.

Union Pacific Railroad representatives told CBS 7 News that one train, which was unoccupied, collided with the rear of another train. Two conductors were cut out of the second train by emergency crews; one was taken to Odessa, while the other was taken to Ward County Hospital. Their injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

Investigators were working at the scene Wednesday and reviewing onboard video from the trains to determine the cause of the crash. Contractors have also began clearing the scene, a job which was expected to continue throughout Wednesday and into the night.

The trains were loaded with cargo containers, which scattered when the trains derailed as a result of the collision.