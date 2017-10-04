Two local teens awarded title of Eagle Scout

Two Howard County teenagers have been recognized by President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for accomplishing something that only around 5% of Boy Scouts have ever done. This summer, Big Spring High School senior Daniel Sneed and Big Spring High School alumnus Seth Hamby were awarded the very high honor and rank of Eagle Scout.

“I am very proud of them,” said Scout Master Ricky Sneed. “Daniel and Seth have both been in Scouts since they were little boys. They did all the way through Cub Scouts and then joined the Scouts in 2011 and worked up all the way through and got their Eagle.”

The steps to becoming an Eagle Scout are lengthy. According to Ricky, the process to become an Eagle Scout took both of the boys about five years.

