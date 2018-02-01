Two locals represent Howard County in Ft. Worth stock show

Every year the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, a fun-filled extravaganza rich in Western tradition, is held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and is the place to be if you're looking for rodeo action, livestock, horse shows and a number of other experiences.

This year, two students from Howard County set their sights on the prize and managed to come out on top to capture it.

Big Spring's Bryce Hamlin and Coahoma's Kody Barrett Howe made their way to the Forth Worth Stock Show and stole the show.

Bryce Hamlin, a 4-H member from Big Spring, captured Champion Medium Wool or Crossbred Lamb in Junior Wether Lambs at the 2018 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on January 28. The 2018 show hosts junior goat exhibitors from across Texas who compete for awards and $16,400 in premiums.

Kody Barrett Howe, a 4-H member from Coahoma, earned Division I Champion in the Junior Limousin Beef Heifer Show at the 2018 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Jan. 22. The 2018 Show hosts junior cattle exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and $36,210 in premiums.

“It makes all those really long hours in the barn worth it,” said Michelle Hamlin, Bryce Hamlin's mom. “It was a really fun experience and worth all of the hard work.”

Of the 33,000 entries at the nation’s longest-running livestock show, the livestock exhibited by the more than 11,500 junior exhibitors are among the best market animals in the country.

While the livestock is always impressive, one of the show’s main objectives is to support professional and leadership development efforts offered by the 4-H and FFAQ programs in Texas.

“The Stock Show serves as a nurturing point for these future business and civic leaders,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “This commitment is a founding principle of the Stock Show and we remain humbled with the number of Texas youth who choose to exhibit in the many events at the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.”