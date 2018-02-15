Two running for county Republican chair

Democrat chair incumbent running unopposed

Party primaries for this year’s November general election are coming up March 6, and during the primary, Howard County Republicans will have the opportunity to elect a new Republican Party Chairman. On the Democratic side, Party Chairman Reina Cisneros is running unopposed.

The Interim Republican Party Chairman, Bo Fryar, will not be running in the election according to Elections Administrator Jodi Duck. The two registered to run are Kimberly York and Lloyd Duck.

Neither York nor Duck is a Howard County native; York has lived in the area 20 years, while Duck has lived here 18 years, the candidates said.

“I am a single mom, raised four children. Two of them graduated from Coahoma schools,” said York. “I’ve been a nurse for 43 years, and I’ve been a delegate to the past two Republican conventions from Howard County.”

York said she attended nursing school at Angelo State University, where she obtained an associate’s degree in nursing.

For the full story, please see Thursday's paper.