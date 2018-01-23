TXDoT schedules I-20 closure

According to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Transportation's Abilene office, closures on Interstate 20 in the Big Spring area started today and will continue throughout the week.

Today, east- and westbound Interstate 20 was closed from mile marker 172 to 173 during daylight hours, roughly 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. All traffic in the area was detoured to frontage roads.

The release goes on to say that work will continue Wednesday through Saturday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, westbound I-20 frontage road will be closed from mile marker 172 to 173 from about 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The frontage road will be reopened Wednesday night, and closed again Thursday morning. On Friday and Saturday, the same situation will apply for the eastbound frontage road.

All of the closures are to allow placement of beams and removal of heavy equipment once placement is complete.

TXDoT and the Big Spring Herald remind motorists to be especially watchful when traveling through the area, which will include large equipment and heavy machinery.