UBS back at Back in Motion

The United Blood Services (UBS) was back in Howard County this Friday collecting blood from Howard County volunteers. UBS set a bloodmobile set up at Back In Motion Chiropractic located at 1113 Scurry St., Friday, Feb. 9 from noon to 3 p.m.

“United Blood Services have partnered with Back in Motion for years,” said Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative with United Blood Services. “Since the holidays are always in high demand of blood, and now that they are over it's a great time to donate to replenish the supply.”