UBS hosts blood drive today

United Blood Services is back in town for another blood drive today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Back in Motion Chiropractic is hosting the annual Halloween drive that will be located near their office at 1113 S. Scurry. Donors can expect to walk away with an exclusive Halloween T-shirt (courtesy of Back in Motion Chiropractic), car wash coupon from Mighty Car Wash, Hero in Me points that can be redeemed in the online store for Amazon and restaurant gift cards, movie passes and more along with a free cholesterol check.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by phone or online with Maegan at 432-267-2225, 877-827-4376, the United Blood Services app, or bloodhero.com using the code: motion.