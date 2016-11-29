UBS in need of O negative blood

Supplies of O negative blood in the area have dipped to less than half a day prompting a plea to the public for more donations.

“To help save the lives of trauma patients at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, O negative is the go-to blood type as anyone can safely receive this blood in an emergency situation,” stated Linda Grace, Sr. Donor Recruitment representative with the United Blood Services. “Currently, we have less than one half day’s supply - well below the needed level of three days.”

O negative is considered a universal blood type since it can theoretically be given to any person regardless of his or her blood type, she said.

“Especially when someone is in an emergency situation and needs a blood transfusion to stay alive, there is not time to perform a blood type,” Grace said. “They can use this type safely. Also premature babies can only receive this blood type.”

A blood drive will be held this Friday at the city of Big Spring Council Chambers, 310 Nolan next to City Hall, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Those who sign up will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to watch the Dallas Cowboys/Detroit Lions game in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 26.

To sign up, call Stacie King at 264-2387 to make an appointment.