Union Pacific Foundation awards $15,000 grant to historic spring project

The historic spring restoration project received a sizable grant Tuesday from the Union Pacific Foundation to help with the ongoing effort to turn the area into a major tourist site for the community.

“Union Pacific has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve and where our employees live and work,” said Scott D. Moore, Union Pacific Foundation president, in the grant award letter sent to the the city of Big Spring. “Our vision is that Union Pacific employees will take pride in their company’s civic leadership and that our customers and shareholders will appreciate and recognize Union Pacific as an excellent corporate citizen.”

Dan Harbeke, a representative of Union Pacific, presented the $15,000 grant check to city officials Tuesday afternoon in front of the Train Car Cigar Bar located on Main Street in downtown Big Spring.

According to Debbie Wegman, community service director for the Big Spring Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the grant money will be earmarked for the second phase of the historic spring restoration project.