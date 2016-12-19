United Way’s Stewart stepping down

United Way Executive Director Sandy Stewart is stepping down after six years.

However, Stewart continues to volunteer part-time to see the last campaign through to the distribution of funds and to help with the transition to the new executive director.

It simply was time for someone to come in with a new perspective, Stewart said.

“Change is always good,” she said.

Although the official campaign is over, Stewart is trying to make one last push to hit the campaign’s goal of $330,000. Currently the campaign is sitting at a little less than 70 percent of its goal.

