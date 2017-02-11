United Way allocates agency funding

Hard work paid off on Thursday night for over a dozen local nonprofit organizations. Allocations of the 2016 United Way Campaign were distributed to the 15 area agencies during the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County’s annual meeting held at the Hotel Settles.

“It has been an exciting and fast-moving year,” said Andrea Barr, 1st Vice President of the United Way board in her annual report. “One of my primary duties has been overseeing the Allocations Committee. This committee’s main purpose is the listen to the needs and goals of our partner agencies and then make recommendations to the board for the specific allocation amount.”

Campaigning efforts began on Sept. 26 and ran through the middle of November. Although the local United Way didn’t raise the $330,000 it was aiming for, the organization did raise $170,000. The money was distributed to the following agencies; American Red Cross of West Texas, Buffalo Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America CWJC, Spring of Siloam, CASA of West Texas, Council on Aging/Meals on Wheels, Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center, Emergency Services, Chaplains Corps, Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, Isaiah 58, Northside Community Center, The Salvation Army Corps, The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, Victim Services, West Side Community Day Care, and the YMCA of Big Spring.