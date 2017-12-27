U.S. Senate candidate O'Rourke holding town hall meeting in Big Spring Thursday

Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is planning a trip through West Texas to explain to local voters why they should vote for him instead of Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

O'Rourke, currently the U.S. Representative from the Texas' 16th Congressional District (El Paso), will hold town hall meetings in Big Spring and Anson on Thursday; Big Spring at 10 a.m. at the Dorothy Garrett Community Center in Comanche Trail Park, and Anson at 4 p.m. in that town's City Council Chambers.

The tour starts today, with town halls in Odessa and San Angelo; and continues Friday in Brownfield before O'Rourke heads to a "grassroots event" in Fort Worth that evening.

