VAMC to hold annual Christmas tree lighting

The first event in a crowded holiday season will be held Friday when the Big Spring VA Medical Center hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony.

The event will occur from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the medical center's main lobby, across from the flag poles.

Shortly after the ceremony begins, officials will flip the switch, which will simultaneously light both the tree in the lobby and the medical center's outside lights as well.

Santa Claus will be on hand to field children's Christmas gift requests, and refreshment and holiday music will be provided.

The event is free to the public. For more information, call (432)263-7361.