Vehicle collision at Memorial Stadium

Two youths injured in vehicle collision that occurred at Memorial Stadium Friday night before the Big Spring High School varsity football game were released from the hospital later that night, according to sources.

Before the start of the Big Spring Steers-Synder Tigers football game, a vehicle carrying three Big Spring High School students crashed in the parking lot.

According to KBEST, the vehicle clipped a Big Spring ISD school bus causing the bus’s tire to blow out, then continued its momentum into two additional parked buses.

Two of the three students were transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, KBEST reported. Those two students were released before then end of the game after being treated for minor injuries, according to sources.

The third student was not injured in the crash, KBEST reported.

The varsity game was delayed about 30 minutes due to the crash.