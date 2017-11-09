Veterans Day celebrations and closures

This Saturday is Veterans Day, and local entities are planning events and closures to honor America's veterans.

• The West Texas VA Health Care System will hold its annual Veteran's Day Ceremony this Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

"The West Texas VA Health Care System and Howard College would like to invite all the community to our Annual Veteran's Day Program at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum in Big Spring, Texas," said VA Public Affairs Officer Sheila Marie Austin in a press release issued Monday.

A light lunch will follow the program.

For more information, contact the VA Medical Center at 263-7361.

• Scenic Mountain Medical Center will honor veterans this Friday, Nov. 10, with a free meal in the hospital's Yellow Rose Cafe. Veterans can enjoy a free breakfast, served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.; or a free lunch, served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. According to a press release from Scenic Mountain, veterans should "Just mention that you are a veteran and your meal is on us."

For more information, contact Scenic Mountain Medical Center at 263-1211.

• The Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veteran's Home will hold a reception honoring veterans at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. For more information about the event, contact the home at 268-8387.

• The Big Spring State Park will join other Texas State Parks in waiving entrance fees Sunday, Nov. 12, the day after Veterans Day. The entrance fee waiver is in honor of veterans and active-duty military personnel. For a list of Texas State Parks, visit TexasStateParks.org.

• Forsan Elementary School fourth and fifth grade music classes will present a musical program entitled "American Pride at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, in the school cafeteria. All military veterans are encouraged to attend. A short reception will follow the program.

• All area school districts plan to hold classes as usual both Friday and Monday.

• The City of Big Spring is planning a split schedule; employees that are normally off on Saturday will get Friday, Nov. 10, off in observance of the holiday. This includes sanitation collection employees.

Most city offices will be closed on Nov. 10. Employees that normally work on Saturday – notably City Landfill employees – will work on Friday and get Saturday off. The landfill will remain open Nov. 10 and close on Nov. 11.

As always, emergency services will remain on duty, and water repair crews will be on call during the holiday.

• The City of Coahoma will close city offices on Monday, Nov. 13.

• The City of Forsan will close city offices on Friday, Nov. 10.

For more information concerning city schedules, contact the City of Big Spring at 432-264-2346; the City of Coahoma at 432-394-4287; or the City of Forsan at 432-457-2355.