Volunteers prep for United Way Empty Bowls event

The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County along with members of the community are in the process of creating bowls that will be used in the upcoming Empty Bowls event. The annual event which boasts delicious soups and stews made by different members and organizations of the community will be taking place on Nov 16, from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m.

United Way Worldwide is a leadership and support organization for a network of about 1,800 community-based United Ways in 45 countries and territories. The focus of UWW is to create opportunities for a better life for all, by focusing on education, income and health.

On a local level, the Big Spring and Howard County chapter of United Way is set on raising funds for health and human service agencies like local food bank Isaiah 58, Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center, and Howard County Humane Society, to name a few.

