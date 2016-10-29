Voters continue to flock to the polls for national election

Early voting numbers in Howard County continued to show a heavy turnout at the polls.

After the first week of early voting, the Howard County Election Office reports 4,042 people have cast their votes in this national election. That’s roughly 24 percent of the registered voters in county. Broken down, 3,603 people turned up in person to vote while 439 mail in ballots were received.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run through Nov. 4.