Walker/Dodd concert moved out of Rodeo Bowl

Recent rain has been great for dry West Texas. For the Clay Walker/Deryl Dodd concert scheduled Saturday night at the Howard County Rodeo Bowl, however, it has necessitated a slight change of plans.

"Due to the extensive amount of rain, we're going to move the concert from the Rodeo Bowl to the other side of the Fair Barn to the field where they normally hold the carnival," said event organizer Barney Dodd of VIP Sports Getaway. "That won't be a change for anybody other than the people who bought general admission tickets; it'll be just similar to Funtastic Fourth...you'll need to bring a lawn chair out there. So other than that, everything will be exactly the same."

Instead of a carnival with motorized rides as usual, the Howard County Fair will offer an assortment of inflatable "bounce house" attractions this year, which will take up less room.

"Bring a lawn chair, bring a blanket, bring whatever you want to sit there," Dodd said. "We have that huge open field because there's no carnival this year, so we'll be set up there. It's got that hard-pack. We figure if it will hold a Ferris wheel, it'll hold our stage. Our stage is really heavy and it would have sunk down in that mud and we would have had a problem."

