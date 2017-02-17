Warrant roundup continues in TX

The city of Big Spring has joined with more than 300 court and police entities across Texas to clear class C misdemeanor warrants.

Focused arrests have already begun, and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 25, but notice is being given now to encourage voluntary compliance.

This is not an amnesty, so those with warrants may be arrested at any time, but with so many cities participating the chances of arrest go up considerably for those who have not resolved their warrants.

Class C misdemeanors include traffic, state law, city ordinances, and parking violations. All of these violations are criminal offenses and subject to have warrants of arrest issued if they are not handled in a timely manner.

The Big Spring Municipal Court is open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The court is located on the third floor of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 Main St., Big Spring.