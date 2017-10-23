Water rate hike, spring grant on council agenda

At their Tuesday evening meeting, Big Spring City Council members will consider the second reading of a measure increasing water rates, and hear the first reading of another measure budgeting the increased revenue to pay for a hike in costs generated by the city’s water supplier.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth Street.

At the previous meeting, held Oct. 10, the council approved on first reading the measure holding rates steady for residential customers using less than 10,000 gallons of water per month, while increasing other residential customers’ rates by 5 percent, and the rates of all commercial customers by 6.5 percent.

The measure was a slight adjustment to the original plan, which would have kept rates level for customers using less than 2,000 gallons per month, and boosting everyone else’s rate by 5 percent.

