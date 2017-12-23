Weather looking clear for Christmas

It is almost time to get out the reindeer food and cookies and milk!

It looks like Sunday night, Christmas Eve, will be a great night for a little high-altitude sleigh ride – at least in Howard County.

According to the local office of the National Weather Service, Santa can expect clear skies across most of their service area for his holiday delivery ride.

"We're going to have dry conditions. Could see a little bit of precipitation – this is for the Big Spring area – tonight and then maybe a little bit tomorrow," said Midland/Odessa NWS Meteorologist Abbi Duval. "But then it's looking pretty dry until about mid-week. Maybe Wednesday night into Thursday. That's getting pretty far out, and the forecast does have a tendency to change. At this point we're not expecting any precipitation for (Christmas Eve or Christmas Day)."

