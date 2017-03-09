Welcome home, veterans
Thursday, March 9, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
The newest residents of Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home who are also Vietnam veterans were honored Wednesday afternoon with a special pinning ceremony at the nursing home.
Officials with the Big Spring VA Hospital were on hand to honor the 19 men by presenting a special pin created especially for Vietnam veterans. Following the ceremony, the men and their families were treated to cake and refreshments in the nursing home's main dining hall.
