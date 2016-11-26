West Texas Medical Plaza renovations project past halfway completion mark

The West Texas Medical Plaza, formerly known as the Malone and Hogan Clinic, is sporting a new roof, windows and glass doors as the $4½ million renovation project has passed the halfway completion mark.

“We are scheduled to be done at the end of March/first of April,” said Matt Wright, vice president of development for Greystone Brokerage. “We have a brand new roof and all brand new windows and glass doors in the building.”

Greystone purchased the building in April 2016 from the city of Big Spring and the Big Spring Economic Development Board through an incentive agreement. Since then, the development company has overseen major renovation to the aging building and leasing marketing space to healthcare agencies.

Replacement of the uninsulated roof and single pane windows with a new insulated roof and double pane, insulated windows is expected to make the structure much more energy efficient, Wright said.