Westside Community Day Care, Girl Scouts helping the next generation today

Among many of the organizations that the Howard County United Way fund, a good chunk of the money goes back into making sure the next generation has the adequate tools necessary to become successful adults.

The s Westside Community Day Care and Girls Scouts of the Desert Southwest are two of those agencies funded through the United Way. Westside serves around 55 children, said Ronda Paredez. Most are from lower income families.

According to Paredez, the support of the Howard County United Way is a major part of what helps keeps the center’s doors open day-to-day.

“Without United Way we wouldn’t be able to function,” said Paredez. “There’s nine employees here plus myself, but that makes it really good because there’s smaller classes..more one on one with children.”

The Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest serves more than 10,000 girl members in partnership with over 1,500 adult members throughout 33 counties across 92,000 square miles in Southern New Mexico and West Texas,” according to the GSDSW website.

For more information on the Westside Community Day Care, call 432-263-7841. For information on the GSDSW, go to gsdsw.org.

If you are interested in donating to the Howard County United Way, contact United Way executive director Sandy Steward at 432-267-5201.