Widespread flu activity prompts SMMC request to visitors/patients to wear masks

As widespread flu activity continues to make its way across Texas, Scenic Mountain Medical Center is encouraging all visitors and patients who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to wear masks.

Symptoms include, fatigue, cough, fever or even allergy symptoms. The hospital will make masks available upon entry to the facility.

“Scenic Mountain Medical Center is committed to healing our patients and keeping our guests healthy and safe while in our facility. We are taking these extra precautions to ensure the health of our patients, visitors and employees. Wearing masks has been shown to help reduce the spread of the flu virus, as well as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children and pneumonia,” Amanda Duforat, SMMC Marketing Manager, said.

SMMC is also encouraging those who are visiting a family member or friend to be vigilant and adhere to the isolation precautions posted throughout the hospital and in patient rooms.