Wigington stepping down as BSISD superintendent

Current Big Spring Independent School District Superintendent Chris Wigington is set to replace Don Wood as superintendent of Bushland ISD.

This is Wigington's fifth year as superintendent for Big Spring's school district. Bushland ISD Board of Trustees voted 6-0 Nov. 15 to name Wigington as the lone finalist for superintendent. State law requires the board to wait 21 days before the can finalize their selection so his new position won't be official until after the 21 days has passed.

If named superintendent after the final vote on Dec. 7, Wigington's new position at Bushland ISD would begin Jan. 9, 2018.

Wood said Wigington was selected from approximately 50 applicants for the Bushland superintendent position.

"He was definitely one that rose to the top pretty quickly, through the process, just reviewing the applicants, and he remained at the top through the whole process," Wood said. "Jumping in in the middle of the year, it's a great time for superintendents. You don't jump right into the hiring phase. You don't jump right into the budget phase, like when you jump into the new district in the middle of summer, like is traditional. You can kind of use the whole semester to kind of get acclimated to the district and learn more about the district, and then you get into the budget phase and hiring phase of the year. He'll have that behind him going in. So that's going to be an easier transition for him."

“My experience with the school board at BSISD, faculty, staff, and the community as a whole has been amazing,” said Wigington. “Big Spring has a great group of kids and being part of BSISD is absolutely something I'll always remember.”

