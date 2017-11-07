Wine and dine event to be held at Settles

Looking for a way to treat yourself to a little something extra? Then it's not to late to reserve a seat Wednesday for the Coelho Wine Dinner at the Settles Hotel in the Grand Ballroom. This event will be a four-course wine dinner that will feature food of the fall season that will be paired with hand-selected wines.

The Coelho Winery will be showcasing several Portuguese wines this Wednesday at the dinner. Winemaking techniques of Portugal have been influenced by the Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Greeks, and originate with the Romans. The family name Coelho, means “rabbit” in Portuguese, and when following the Coelho rabbit, you will find your way to wine with a long family history. The Coelho Winery has brought their Portuguese wine to be paired with a four course meal that will be prepared by the chef of the Settles.

The first course will be baby spinach and arugula with goat cheese, fig, walnut salad and terrine brown butter vinaigrette. This will be paired with the 2015 Renovação Pinot Gris. The second course will be smoked Dorper lamb ribs with cassoulet and jicama apple slaw, and this course will be paired with the 2015 Bunny Cuvee Pinot Noir. The third course is cracked pepper prime rib with butternut squash and aged gouda tart that will be paired with the 2014 Atracao Pinot Noir. The fourth and final course will be choices of El Rey chocolate mousse, Grand Marnier crème brulee, or coconut pecan macaroon, all paired with the 2014 Paciência Pinot Noir.

The Coelho Wine Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday at the Settles in the Grand Ballroom. The wine dinner event is $100 a person.

“We do these wine events periodically,” said Andrea Barr, general manager of the Settles. “Seats are filling up fast, so be sure and call to get your reservation in.”

To get your reservation call Barr at 432-268-0801 or abarr@hotelsettles.com.