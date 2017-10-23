Work continues on U.S. 87 relief route

The Texas Department of Transportation is hard at work on the U.S. Highway 87 truck relief route to the west of Big Spring.

Wayne Ekdahl, TxDOT's Abilene District director of construction, said that while the route is complete south of Interstate 20, connecting U.S. 87 south of Big Spring to I-20 west of Big Spring, construction on the northern part of the project is less than half done.

"Probably about a third I would imagine," Ekdahl said. "I would say about one third. It goes from the railroad to 176, roughly with the first layer of pavement. It's not finished. It's still got a top layer to go. We still have some drainage to complete. We've got bridges to build. We've got a lot of pavement to still go down, and then we'll do the clean-up and all the aesthetics at the end to make it look good when we walk away from it."

Ekdahl said the project is on schedule, and is set to wind up in about a year and a half.

For more on this story, see Monday's edition of the Herald.