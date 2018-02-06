WTC on the agenda for commissioners

Howard County commissioners will hear a presentation of the annual Financial and Compliance Report for West Texas Centers at their meeting Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse.

West Texas Centers serves as the designated local authority for mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities for 23 West Texas counties, including Howard County. WTC has several locations in Howard County, including their office at 319 Runnels, another at 501 Birdwell Lane Suite 2, and another at 1501 W. 11th Place.

Commissioners will also hear a request from Justice of the Peace Robert Fitzgibbons to hire a new court clerk to replace Kay Hulse, who is retiring. Fitzgibbons request stipulates that he would like to hire prior to Hulse's resignation, so that she will be available to train the new clerk.

In other business, the commissioners will:

