This year’s fair is on the calendar

Save the dates! The Howard County Fair has already posted this year's fair date for 2018. The 2018 Howard County Fair will be Friday, September 21 through Sunday, September 23. The fair times are Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Every year the Howard County fair barn hosts a fair that features a variety of activities, attractions, entertainment and eats for the residents of Howard County and surrounding areas.

The Howard County Fair in Big Spring always offers people with the opportunity to shop in the newly air-conditioned fair barn for items such as arts and crafts, decorations, furniture and clothing, just to name a few things of the the 80+ vendors who usually exhibit wares at the fair.

The Fair always offers delicious options to the public from food vendors, which has featured fair food that has become a symbol of inventive eating. Fish tacos, ribbon fries, funnel cakes and fried Oreos, as well as burgers, bratwurst, beer, brisket and BBQ have all been eaten at the Howard County Fair.

This year, the fair will have a carnival with a variety of rides for the public's entertainment. Other attractions known to be a part of the fair include lawn tractor pulls, dance and cheer shows, along with the beer garden.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.