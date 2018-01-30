You’re somebody’s type

The United Blood Services (UBS) will be back in Howard County this Friday collecting blood to help those in need. The UBS will have a bloodmobile set up at Back In Motion Chiropractic located at 1113 Scurry St., Friday, Feb. 9 from noon to 3 p.m.

“United Blood Services have partnered with Back in Motion for years,” said Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative with United Blood Services. “Since the holidays are always in high demand of blood, and now that they are over it's a great time to donate to replenish the supply.”

UBS is a non-profit organization that collects blood from volunteer donors and provides blood, blood products and services to nearly 700 hospitals in 22 states across the country.

For more information, please see Tuesday's paper.