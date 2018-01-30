You’re somebody’s type

Big Spring High School student council held a blood drive for United Blood Services in October of 2016 at the high school library. Above, Big Spring High School student Hayley Jenkins prepares to give blood. United Blood Services will be back in Howard County this Friday collecting blood to help those in need. The Untied Blood Services will have a bloodmobile located at Back In Motion Chiropractic located at 1113 Scurry St., Friday, Feb. 9 from noon to 3 p.m.
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

The United Blood Services (UBS) will be back in Howard County this Friday collecting blood to help those in need. The UBS will have a bloodmobile set up at Back In Motion Chiropractic located at 1113 Scurry St., Friday, Feb. 9 from noon to 3 p.m.
“United Blood Services have partnered with Back in Motion for years,” said Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative with United Blood Services. “Since the holidays are always in high demand of blood, and now that they are over it's a great time to donate to replenish the supply.”
UBS is a non-profit organization that collects blood from volunteer donors and provides blood, blood products and services to nearly 700 hospitals in 22 states across the country.

